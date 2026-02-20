Textiles Ministry seeks inputs from industry on key Budget announcements for sector

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The Textiles Ministry sought inputs from industry leaders, financial institutions and development partners on the implementation of two key initiatives - the Textile Expansion and Employment (TEEM) Scheme and the Tex Eco Initiative - announced in the Budget 2026-27.

The schemes aim to strengthen competitiveness, modernisation, sustainability, and employment generation across the textile and apparel sector.

The Ministry of Textiles convened the first post-budget National Industry Consultation on Thursday, bringing together senior government officials, industry leaders, financial institutions, development partners and representatives from across the textile value chain to deliberate on implementation priorities following the Union Budget 2026 announcements.

"The consultation focused on operationalising two key initiatives announced in the Budget - the Textile Expansion and Employment (TEEM) Scheme and the Tex Eco Initiative - aimed at strengthening competitiveness, modernisation, sustainability and employment generation across the textile and apparel sector," an official statement said.

Secretary in the Textiles Ministry, Neelam Shami Rao, highlighted that after a year marked by resilience amid global headwinds, the outlook for the Indian textile industry is increasingly favourable. She noted that key Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) now in place are opening significant new market opportunities for Indian exporters, enhancing tariff competitiveness and strengthening India's position in global value chains.

The Secretary emphasised that the convergence of these trade agreements with a distinctly textile-centric Union Budget creates a timely and strategic advantage for the sector. With expanded market access, policy clarity and focused government support, she stated that the industry is well-positioned to scale up production, attract investments and deepen its footprint in global markets.

A detailed presentation on the Textile Expansion and Employment Mission made in the consultation meeting outlined a road-map for modernising weaving, processing and garmenting segments, mobilising investments, strengthening MSME participation and generating large-scale employment. This was followed by a brief on the Tex Eco Initiative, which aims to mainstream sustainability, circularity, resource efficiency and green manufacturing practices across the textile value chain. PTI RSN RSN MR