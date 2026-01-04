TFCI to anchor hospitality and real estate alternative investment funds

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited (TFCI) on Sunday said it will act as co-sponsor and an anchor investor of Holystone Hospitality Fund -- an equity-focussed Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) -- up to 5 per cent of the corpus.

The company has filed an application for registration of Holystone Hospitality Fund as an AIF with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) recently, TFCI said in a regulatory filing.

Further, it said, TFCI has decided to act as an anchor investor of Certus Real Estate Fund Category II Alternative Investment Fund up to 10 per cent of the total fund size, and an application for its registration has also been filed with SEBI.

TFCI, a specialised NBFC, provides financial assistance across tourism and hospitality infrastructure, manufacturing, renewable energy, social and urban infrastructure, real estate etc. PTI DP HVA