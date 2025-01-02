T'gana govt to raise Rs 30,000 crore market borrowings in last quarter of FY 2024-25

Hyderabad, Jan 2 (PTI) The Telangana government has proposed to raise Rs 30,000 crore through market borrowings during the last quarter of FY 2024-25.

Advertisment

The state government has proposed to participate in all the weekly auctions of securities, beginning January 7, to be held during the quarter and indicated the tentative amounts of borrowing.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the 'Indicative Calendar of Market borrowings by state governments/Union Territories for the Quarter January - March 2025'.

The state government has borrowed Rs 37,850 crore till November this year thus utilising 71.7 per cent of the budget estimates of Rs 49,255 crore.

Advertisment

The RBI said the actual amount of borrowings and the details of the states/Union Territories participating would be intimated two or three days prior to the actual auction day and it would depend on the requirement of the State Governments/UTs, approval from the Centre under Article 293(3) of the Constitution and the market conditions.

"RBI would endeavour to conduct the auctions in a non-disruptive manner, taking into account the market conditions and other relevant factors and distribute the borrowings evenly throughout the quarter," it said. PTI SJR SJR SSK ROH