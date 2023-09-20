T'gana IT Minister Rama Rao inaugurates Warner Bros Discovery's 'Hyderabad Capability Center'

Hyderabad, Sep 20 (PTI) Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday inaugurated leading media company Warner Bros Discovery's 'Hyderabad Capability Center'.

The minister said he was proud that the world’s leading media and entertainment company, which has many iconic media brands across television, films and streaming, had chosen Hyderabad for setting up ithe facility, Rama Rao said.

The ‘Hyderabad Capability Center’ has taken shape well within four months of its announcement, he said.

"As part of our delegation to the USA, we met with (Senior Vice President of Finance at Warner Bros Discovery) Alex (Alexandra) Carter in New York earlier during May of this year, and were glad to announce the entry of Warner Bros Discovery’s Global Capability Center in Hyderabad," a release from his office quoted Rama Rao as saying.

Rama Rao said, "It was a privilege to note that the Hyderabad office for Warner Bros Discovery is its first Greenfield office in Asia after the merger of Warner Media and Discovery".

He thanked the team for choosing Hyderabad and said this was a decision that they would not regret, adding that it brings diversity and adds to the wide range of companies that have set up bases in the city.

Speaking about Telangana's growth in the IT sector, the minister recalled that when the state was formed, its IT employment was over 3,23,000 and today the number has almost risen to a million despite the setbacks caused by COVID-19 in the past few years.

Apart from Alexandra Carter, Warner Bros Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels and Hyderabad Capability Centre Leader Jaideep Agarwal were present at the inauguration, the release said.

US Consul General in Hyderabad Jennifer Larson and state government officials also attended the inauguration ceremony, it added. PTI SJR SJR ANE