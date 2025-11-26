T'gana prepares to host 'TelanganaRising Summit' on Dec 8-9

Hyderabad, Nov 26 (PTI) The Telangana government is gearing up to host the 'TelanganaRising Global Summit' on December 8 and 9 to pursue investments, showcase its two-year achievements and unveil its 2047 vision.

Invitations will be extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, top industrialists, and other prominent international personalities.

Reddy held a meeting with officials, stressing the importance of planning and grand arrangements.

Officials were told to work under a clear plan to finalise and clinch investment agreements during the summit.

Also, speakers for the event's plenary, along with the duration of their speeches, have to be finalised in advance, an official release said.

The CM suggested that a senior IAS officer has to be made in-charge to coordinate various events in the summit.

Reddy asked officials to arrange a drone show and other cultural events specifically designed to enhance the 'brand image of Telangana'.

Invitations have already been sent to 2,600 people, it said.

Reddy on November 22 asked officials to make grand arrangements for the summit to be organised in the proposed Future City lands on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The chief minister stressed that the two-day summit should serve to demonstrate the successful completion of two years of the Congress government's tenure.

On the first day of the summit, the welfare and development programmes launched by the government and their successful implementation would be highlighted.

On December 9, the state government will release its 'TelanganaRising 2047' vision document, which embodies the vision and future plans of Telangana. PTI SJR SJR ROH