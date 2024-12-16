Thai AirAsia X to operate four weekly Bangkok flights from Jan 15

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Low cost airline Thai AirAsia X plans to operate four weekly flights connecting Bangkok and Delhi from January 15 as it looks to tap the rising demand from India, including for onward flight connections.

Thai AirAsia X, which operates a fleet of A330 planes, operated its first flight from Bangkok to the national capital on Sunday.

The airline's CEO Tassapon Bijleveld on Monday said it has started the flight to Delhi following enhanced bilateral flying rights between India and Thailand.

With the additional bilateral Air Service Agreement, the number of seats that can be operated per week by airlines from either side has been increased by 7,000 and the number can go up to 14,000 seats later.

Also, Indian citizens have visa-free entry to Thailand and India has waived Thai tourist visa fees.

"We are seeing rising demand in the international sector, supported by measures like visa-free entry, which have made travel more accessible and cost-effective," Tassapon Bijleveld said.

According to him, the frequency of Bangkok-Delhi flights will be increased to four per week -- Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays -- from January 15, 2025.

Currently, the airline operates two weekly flights -- on Wednesdays and Sundays -- between Bangkok and Delhi.

Bijleveld said the airline expects to corner around 20 per cent of the onward travel demand of Indians from Bangkok to other countries with its connecting flights.

"With Don Mueang Airport (Bangkok) as one of our four key fly-thru hubs, Thai AirAsia X is strategically positioned to offer seamless, value-driven connectivity for Indian travellers to Thailand and across AirAsia's network of over 130 destinations," he added.

The carrier offers 370 all-economy seats on its flights.

Thai AirAsia and Thai AirAsia X are part of the AirAsia Group.

Currently, Thai AirAsia operates to 12 Indian cities.

In general, Thai AirAsia operates A320 planes with flight durations of four hours while Thai AirAsia X operates flights of over four hours duration. PTI RAM SHW