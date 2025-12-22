Thailand emerges as top year-end getaway spot for Indians, MakeMyTrip's booking data shows

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Thailand has emerged as the top international destination for Indians during the New Year period, replacing the UAE, whereas Vietnam's appeal as a tourist hotspot has grown significantly, according to MakeMyTrip's booking data.

While the Rs 2,500– 5,000 per night category has seen a slight moderation in bookings by users on the platform, the Rs 5,000–7,500 segment has gained share, reflecting a growing trend of travellers opting for premium stays, the NASDAQ-listed platform said on Monday, citing the data of users travelling between December 20, 2025 and January 5, 2026.

Goa, Jaipur and Udaipur bagging the top three spots in the domestic leisure destinations list, the booking data mapping year-on-year trends revealed.

"Thailand emerged as the leading international destination for the New Year period and has moved to the #1 position, overtaking the UAE. Vietnam stood out this year, ranked seventh during the same period in 2024 and has now risen sharply to become one of the four most booked New Year international destinations," MakeMyTrip stated.

The impact of easier visa and visa-free access is playing out consistently, reinforcing India's growing appetite for outbound travel, it said.

"The domestic tourism growth story continues during the year-end and New Year holiday period, with sustained demand across leisure and pilgrimage destinations. Travellers are showing willingness to upgrade accommodation, and are increasingly combining leisure breaks with spiritually enriching journeys.

"Short-haul international travel also continues to see momentum, led by familiar regions even as newer destinations begin to gain traction. The impact of e-visa and visa-free access is playing out consistently, reinforcing India's growing appetite for outbound travel," said Rajesh Magow, Co-founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip. PTI RSN RSN MR