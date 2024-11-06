Thailand replaces Maldives to emerge as top honeymoon destination for Indian couples: MakeMyTrip

New Delhi: Thailand has emerged as the favourite international honeymoon destination for Indian couples, replacing Maldives, as it recorded the highest share of honeymoon package bookings between October 2023 and September 2024 on MakeMyTrip, the travel booking platform said on Wednesday.

The Maldives saw a 16.2 per cent Year-on-Year decline in honeymoon package bookings while all other top five international destinations - Indonesia, Mauritius, and Vietnam - gained share this year, the travel booking platform stated.

MakeMyTrip's 'How India Travels for Honeymoon', analyses booking data from October 2023 to September 2024, compared to the same period in the preceding year.

Thailand increased its booking share by 5.2 per cent year-on-year, surpassing the Maldives, which led the rankings last year.

On the domestic front, the Andamans replaced Kerala as the most booked honeymoon destination, increasing its share of honeymoon package bookings by 6.9 per cent YoY. Kashmir, which gained 3.6 per cent in bookings, moved to the third place.

The number of bookings for Goa remained the same as the previous year while Himachal Pradesh saw a decline of 4 per cent in honeymoon package bookings.

Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, said, "As the wedding season in India approaches, the spotlight turns to honeymoon travel - where couples look to craft a truly special, once-in-a-lifetime experience. For the first time, we are sharing unique insights into the distinct booking patterns that set honeymoon travel apart from leisure trips".