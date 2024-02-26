Thailand's Deputy PM visits Avaada solar project in Bikaner

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Thailand Deputy Prime Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara on Monday visited Avaada Group's solar power plant in Bikaner.

"H.E. Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, visited Avaada-owned world's largest single-location solar power plant by any renewable energy Independent Power Producer (IPP) in Bikaner, Rajasthan," Avaada Group said in a statement.

Nukara was accompanied by Thailand's Ambassador to India Pattarat Hongtong and Pailin Chuchottaworn, Chairman of the Board at the Global Power Synergy (GPSC), along with other dignitaries from the Thailand energy sector, it said.

The Bikaner solar plant has a capacity of 1.25 GW spread over 4,100 acres, the company said. PTI ABI TRB