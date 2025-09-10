Thales appoints Ankur Kanaglekar as vice prez for India operations

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) French technology and security services provider Thales on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ankur Kanaglekar as its vice president for India operations, effective immediately.

Ankur will lead the company's development in India, across wide-ranging sectors from aerospace and defence to cyber and digital, the company said in a statement.

"In his role, Ankur will oversee Thales' strategy and operations in India, focusing on scaling up industrial collaboration, reinforcing local innovation and engineering capabilities, and delivering advanced solutions across defence, aerospace, and cyber and digital markets," it said.

*** NDRF to train Vedanta employees with life support skills * Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said it has entered into a partnership with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to train employees in life support skills.

NDRF, under the aegis of the Ministry of Home Affairs, has launched a basic life support training programme, which will be extended to all employees across the company.

Expert trainers from the NDRF conducted sessions covering Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), Automated External Defibrillator usage, bleeding and shock management, musculoskeletal injury care, and patient shifting protocols, the company said in a statement. PTI ANK SID SHW