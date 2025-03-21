Thales opens avionics MRO facility in Gurugram

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) French major Thales on Friday opened its new avionics MRO facility in Gurugram that will provide comprehensive maintenance and repair services to Indian airlines.

The MRO (maintenance, repair & overhaul) facility, located near the Delhi airport, was inaugurated by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

Thales is a major player in advanced technologies for defence, aerospace, and cyber & digital sectors.

The facility in Gurugram (Haryana) will offer comprehensive avionics maintenance and repair services to leading Indian airlines, such as Air India and IndiGo, directly supporting the growth of the local aviation industry, Thales said in a release.

In December 2024, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) certified the facility.

"The Gurugram centre is backed by the power of a global support and services organisation, and aligns with Thales' strategy to expand its presence in India," Thomas Got, Vice President of Aviation Global Services at Thales, said.

Naidu said the facility exemplifies the collective commitment to building a self-reliant India and aviation ecosystem.