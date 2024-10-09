Thales to provide smart digital platform to improve management, security at Adani airports

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) European major Thales will deploy a smart digital platform at seven airports operated by the Adani Group that will centrally host all the necessary applications to improve overall airport management, security and passenger experience.

Thales and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd have announced a strategic partnership under which the company has bagged the contract to deploy the innovative Airport Operation Control Centre (APOC) at the seven airports -- Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram, according to a release on Wednesday.

The company, which provides advanced technologies, has already deployed the Fly to Gate solution at seven airports since early 2024.

"Thales has been awarded to work on the design, integration and implementation of an end-to-end APOC solution for all AAHL-managed airports.

"This cloud-based 'Smart Digital Platform' will centrally host all the necessary applications to improve overall airport management, security and passenger experience," the release said.

It also said the APOC platform will collect operational data from integrated airports sub-systems and sensors while complying with standards of privacy.

This data will be then intelligently processed using automation, big data analytics and robust Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms. The solution which will be deployed soon will anticipate and reduce unplanned resource shortages, hence increasing predictability and global efficiency, the release added.

Currently, the seven airports are equipped with DigiYatra powered by Thales' Fly to Gate solution.

"The pre-enrolled passengers can then benefit from a smooth and trusted way to speed up their journey, eliminating the need to show an ID document and the boarding pass at each check point (from check-in to boarding).

"Reducing passengers processing time up to 30 per cent at these airports, this seamless integration of responsible biometric solutions aligns with the Indian government's vision of a digital India," the release said.

Thales is a leading player in advanced technologies specialising in three domains -- defence & security, aeronautics & space, and cyber security & digital identity. PTI RAM SHW