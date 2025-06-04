Thales unveils InFlyt Experience lab in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jun 4 (PTI) Thales, a French multinational corporation focusing on aerospace, defence, and electronics, inaugurated its new lab here, which is claimed to be the first of its kind in India, on Wednesday.

Karnataka's Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil officially inaugurated the company’s facility, which is dedicated to InFlyt (inflight) Experience and Aviation Global Services.

"The new lab enables hundreds of local engineers to work on critical projects in avionics, air traffic management, connectivity, and flight management," the Minister said, in a statement issued by his office.

Thales, which has already been contributing to India’s defence electronics sector through its joint venture, BEL-Thales Systems in Bengaluru, has further deepened its presence in the city by inaugurating its second office, he noted.

"Over the past several years, Thales has built a strong and enduring presence in Karnataka. From defence and aerospace to its growing footprint in digital technologies, the company has closely collaborated with local industries, leading academic institutions, and the broader innovation ecosystem to enhance Karnataka’s aerospace and defence landscape," he added.

Minister Patil highlighted that Karnataka contributes an impressive 65 per cent to the nation’s aerospace and defence sector.

He cited the launch of the TASL H125 helicopter assembly line in Bengaluru, the expansion of Indigo's MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) facility, and Safran’s decision to establish an avionics unit in the city as recent examples of Karnataka’s continued ascent in this domain.

These initiatives, he said, not only generate skilled employment but also open up new opportunities for local entrepreneurs and service providers.

Patil further pointed out that Karnataka boasts of efficient engine manufacturing capabilities, pioneering start-ups, cutting-edge satellite imaging technology, and strong synergy between multinational giants and agile domestic enterprises.

Reaffirming the government's commitment, the Minister said Karnataka would continue to offer a supportive policy environment that encourages investment in the aerospace and defence sector, promotes research and development, and nurtures engineering and scientific talent. PTI AMP ROH