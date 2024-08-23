Thapar Institute pledges to become zero waste campus soon

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET) on Friday said it will transform its 250-acre campus into a zero waste ecosystem and no waste will be dumped in landfills.

This 68-year-old engineering education institute located in Patiala (Punjab) has taken the pledge of becoming a zero-waste campus, a statement said.

The institute was generating an estimated 3.5 tons of waste on a regular working day. Since the Zero Waste Team’s intervention, about 18 categories of waste have been identified, including biomedical waste, e-waste, battery waste, waste oil, and other waste generated on the campus.

The team, in collaboration with ‘Saahas Zero Waste’, has implemented a comprehensive waste management system, transforming its 250-acre campus into a Zero Waste Ecosystem, it stated. PTI KKS MR