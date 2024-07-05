Thapar Institute ties up with NVIDIA to establish school on AI, data science

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology on Friday inked a pact with American chipmaker NVIDIA to establish Thapar School of Advanced AI & Data Science.

A memorandum of understanding was signed by R R Vederah, Chairman, Board of Governors at Thapar University and Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director - Asia South at NVIDIA.

Thapar School of Advanced AI & Data Science (TSAAI) will be established at Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology (TIET) campus in Patiala, Punjab.

"We are excited about the opportunity to establish this AI school, in technical collaboration with NVIDIA. This work will not only bridge the gap in AI (artificial intelligence) expertise but also pave the way for cutting-edge research and innovation in this transformative field.

"This also establishes our vision of providing education that creates future-ready students," Padmakumar Nair, Director of Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, said.

TIET will set up a dedicated data centre leveraging NVIDIA DGX systems, a statement said.

"By the dawn of the first semester 2024-2025 academic year, the infrastructure will be ready to support a full undergraduate AI degree program, AI mandatory/elective courses across all disciplines, technical training for faculty and staff, research collaborations, and establishment of an AI startup ecosystem powered by NVIDIA edge computing.

"Within…2-4 years, TIET will make sure any student who is graduating will be 'AI literate' by making required curriculum changes and additional requirements," the statement said.

In addition, NVIDIA plans to extend the benefits of its inception programme, which is designed to support startups, to qualifying TIET-incubated AI startups. PTI ANK ANK SHW