THDC India announces plans to set up 1,400 MW pumped storage project in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) THDC India on Tuesday announced plans to set up a 1,400 MW pumped storage project in Chhattisgarh, a move which will expand its presence in the domestic renewable energy space.

To take forward its multi-crore investment plan, the company has also signed an agreement with the Chhattisgarh government.

In a statement, THDC India said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited (CSPGCL) and the Chhattisgarh government for the development of a 1,400 MW pump storage based hydro-electric power project at Dangari in Jashpur district.

The MoU was exchanged in Raipur, in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and state Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain.

THDC India Chairman and Managing Director R K Vishnoi said, "PSPs (pumped storage projects) play a crucial role in balancing renewable energy generation, ensuring grid stability, and reducing reliance on fossil fuels. This strategic partnership is a significant step towards strengthening renewable energy infrastructure in the state, enhancing grid stability, and supporting India's clean energy transition." The proposed PSP at Dangari will generate thousands of employment opportunities and lead to socio-economic development in the region.

The project will utilise surplus power during off-peak hours to pump water and generate electricity during peak demand, ensuring efficient energy utilisation.

At present, Rishikesh-based THDC India Ltd (THDCIL) has an overall installed capacity of 2,247 MW which includes thermal and renewable projects across Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Kerala.

THDC India is a 75:25 per cent entity of state-owned NTPC and the Uttar Pradesh government. PTI ABI ABI SHW