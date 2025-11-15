THDC India CMD Vishnoi passes away

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) THDC India Ltd on Saturday announced the demise of its Chairman and Managing Director R K Vishnoi.

Vishnoi, 58, had been holding the top position at the company since 2021. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in the national capital.

An arm of NTPC, Rishikesh-based THDC India Ltd (THDCIL) operates thermal and renewable projects across Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Kerala.

"CMD R. K. Vishnoi left for his heavenly abode today (15-11-2025). We are deeply saddened by this irreplaceable loss to THDCIL family and the entire power sector of India," the company said in a social media post.

His leadership and dedicated service to the nation will be remembered with profound respect, the company said.

Sources said the funeral ceremony is likely to be held in Rishikesh on Sunday.

A graduate in Civil Engineering from BITS Pilani, Vishnoi joined THDCIL in 1989 as an engineer and rose to the level of General Manager in year 2013 and thereafter elevated as Executive Director 2016.

Vishnoi has assumed the charge of Chairman and Managing Director of THDC India Limited on August 6, 2021.

He also represented India at a global forum in the International Commission on Large Dams for Technical Committee on Seismic Safety of Dams. PTI ABI HVA