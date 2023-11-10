THDC India inks pacts to develop 3,270 MW renewable energy projects in Karnataka

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) THDC India Ltd (THDCIL) is planning to set up 3,270 megawatts (MWs) of clean energy projects, including pumped storage and floating solar, in Karnataka, its chairman and managing director R K Vishnoi has said.

In this regards, the Uttarakhand-based company on Thursday signed two memoranda of understandings with Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) and Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) in Bengaluru.

"These collaborative efforts encompass the development of a diverse range of projects, spanning ground-mounted, floating solar projects, and hybrid projects including pumped storage projects (PSPs) with a cumulative capacity of around 3,270 MW," Vishnoi said in a company statement.

Gaurav Gupta, managing director of KPCL, and K P Rudrappaiah, MD of KREDL, signed the agreement with Bhupender Gupta, Director (Technical), THDCIL, in presence of K J George, Minister of Energy, Government of Karnataka.

"This strategic alliance not only underscores THDCIL's commitment to clean energy but also signals a promising trajectory for the region's energy landscape with the collaboration of leading power entities of Karnataka," Vishnoi said.

THDCIL has a portfolio of 10 projects (hydro, thermal, wind & solar) with a total capacity of 4,516 MW. PTI ABI HVA HVA