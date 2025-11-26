Tehri Dam THDC India

New Delhi: THDC India is aiming to fully operationalise its 1,000-MW pumped storage project, one of the largest in the country, by the end of January 2026, a company official said.

THDC India Limited has constructed a 4x250 MW PSP (pumped storage project) at Tehri, Uttarakhand, at a cost of around Rs 8,339 crore. The first and second units have already been commissioned on June 7 and July 10 this year, respectively, the official said.

When asked about the timeline for commissioning of the entire project, the official replied, "The remaining third and fourth units are expected to be commissioned by December 2025 and January 2026, respectively."

Responding to a query, THDC said that the Tehri PSP has entered its final stage of commissioning.

Explaining the power generation process, the company said that the PSP uses the existing Tehri and Koteshwar reservoirs as its upper and lower basins, enabling a water recycling operation.

During off-peak hours, the reversible machines pump water from the lower to the upper reservoir. During peak demand, the same units generate power by releasing the stored water.

"This model supplies flexibility that intermittent renewable energy sources cannot provide on their own, and it offers system operators a dependable mechanism for balancing load, stabilising frequency, and meeting peak power demands," it said.

With the completion of this pumped storage project, the Tehri hydro power complex will have a total installed capacity of 2,400 MW.

The company also operates 1,000-MW Tehri HPP (hydro power project) and 400-MW Koteshwar HEP (hydro electric power) under the Tehri hydro power complex.

An arm of NTPC, Rishikesh-based THDC India Ltd (THDCIL) also owns and operates thermal and renewable projects across Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Kerala.