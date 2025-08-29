THDC India synchronises 660-MW unit 2 of Khurja Super Thermal Power Project with national grid

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) THDC India on Friday announced synchronisation of the second unit of its Khurja Super Thermal Power Project, having capacity of 660 MW, with the national grid.

Synchronisation of a power generation unit refers to aligning the frequency and voltage with the main grid to ensure smooth electricity transmission.

THDC India Ltd (THDCIL) has set up a 1,320 megawatt (2X660 MW) super thermal power project (STPP) at Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh (UP) at an investment of around Rs 13,000 crore.

"In a landmark achievement, we have synchronised Unit-2 (660 MW) of Khurja Super Thermal Power Project with the National Grid on 28th August 2025," the company said in a statement.

Unit 1 of 660 MW started commercial operations from the midnight of January 25, 2025.

The company's CMD R K Vishnoi said: "Synchronization of Unit-2 of Khurja STPP marks a decisive step towards the full commissioning of this 2x660 MW project, reaffirming THDCIL's commitment to strengthening India's power generation capacity and advancing its portfolio in the energy sector." The foundation stone for the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 9, 2019. The project spreads over 1,200.843 acres.

It is an integrated coal-based thermal power plant with linkage of operational Amelia coal mine located at Singrauli district.

The plant has been set up with new-age technologies including the Flue Gas De-sulphurization (FGD) which removes sulphur from flu gas and reduces the environmental impact of burning fossil fuels, thus improving air quality.

An arm of NTPC, Rishikesh-based THDC India Ltd (THDCIL) operates thermal and renewable projects across Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Kerala.