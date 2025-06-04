THDCIL begins commercial electricity supply from first unit of Tehri hydro pumped storage plant

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) THDC India Ltd (THDCIL) on Wednesday announced the start of commercial electricity supply from the first unit (250 MW) of the 1,000 MW Variable Speed Pumped Storage Plant (PSP) at Tehri, Uttarakhand.

This achievement marks a historic milestone in India's renewable energy journey, establishing the Tehri PSP as the largest pumped storage plant by any Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) and the first variable speed PSP in the country, a power ministry statement said.

According to the statement, THDCIL announced the commencement of the commercial operation process of the first unit (250 MW) of the 1000 MW variable speed PSP at Tehri, Uttarakhand.

The commencement was virtually graced by Union Minister of Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal.

The minister, while addressing the gathering, stated that the successful operation of the first unit of India's first variable speed PSP at Tehri is not just a technological achievement by THDCIL, but a bold stride towards India's energy self-reliance.

"Variable speed technology allows us to manage power flow with precision, making our energy ecosystem smarter and more flexible," he said.

Union Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal said the project plays a pivotal role in the mission to integrate increasing amounts of renewable energy and transition towards a cleaner, more reliable energy ecosystem.

THDCIL CMD R K Vishnoi said once fully operational, the project will elevate the Tehri Hydro Power Complex's capacity to 2,400 MW, making it India's largest Hydropower Complex.

The project will be instrumental in converting off-peak surplus energy into peaking power, enhancing grid resilience and supporting round-the-clock power availability, he added.

Designed to provide flexible peaking power and critical grid balancing support, the Tehri variable speed PSP represents a significant leap forward in India's ability to manage intermittent renewable energy, as per the statement.

The power electronics and controls, along with the 250 MW variable-speed pumped storage hydropower unit, have been supplied by GE Vernova.

GE Vernova is a global energy company that produces advanced technologies to harness hydropower and deliver reliable energy solutions. PTI KKS TRB