THDCIL says one of 4 units of 1,000-MW hydro power plant in Uttarakhand to start ops in a week

New Tehri, Nov 20 (PTI) State-owned THDC India Ltd (THDCIL) has said its 250-MW unit, part of a 1,000-MW pumped storage power plant at Tehri in Uttarakhand, is expected to begin operation within a week.

The first unit of 250 MW of the Tehri PSP (pumped storage plant) was synchronised with the national grid under the supervision of THDCIL chairman and managing director R K Vishnoi on Tuesday, the company said in a statement.

The Tehri project comprises 4 units having 250 MW capacity each.

The first unit will start generating electricity within the next one week, while the second unit is expected to be commissioned by January next year, Vishnoi said.

With this, THDCIL has achieved a new milestone in the field of renewable energy, he said, adding that the company aims to start power generation from all the four units by 2025.

According to the CMD, about Rs 7,800 crore has been spent on the project so far.

At present, the Rishikesh-THDCIL has an installed power generation capacity of around 1,587 MW, of which 1,424 MW is hydro, 113 MW wind and 50 MW solar.

The company is setting up a 1,320 megawatt (2X660 MW) Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) at Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh.