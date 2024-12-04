THDCIL, Tata Power-DDL partner for skill training in energy sector

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) State-owned THDC India Ltd (THDCIL) and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL) have joined hands for skill training in the energy sector to meet the manpower needs of domestic and international markets.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between Praveen Agrawal, Chief, Human Resource, Industrial Relations, Facility Management & Health Services of Tata Power-DDL and AN Tripathy, General Manager (HR & A) of THDCIL and other senior officials from both the organisations.

In a statement, TPDDL said it has signed MoU to enhance training and skill development in the energy sector and create a pool of trained manpower. The MoU aims to develop a robust pool of skilled and qualified professionals to meet the needs of both the domestic energy sector and international markets.

This strategic partnership will leverage the infrastructure facilities of the HRD Takshshila – SLCDC in Rishikesh and the Learning Centre of Tata Power-DDL in Delhi to develop and deliver advanced training programs in domains such as smart grids, grid automation, and complementary technologies.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd is a joint venture between Tata Power and the government of NCT of Delhi. PTI ABI DR