THDCIL to invest Rs 8,800 cr in pumped storage projs in Rajasthan: CMD Vishnoi

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) State-owned THDCIL has signed an agreement with the Rajasthan government to set up 1,600 MW of pumped storage projects at an investment of Rs 8,800 crore.

The Memorandum of understanding (MoU) aims for the development of two pumped storage projects (PSPs) of 800 MW each at Bisanpura in Bundi and another at Rampura Tonk, THDC India Ltd (THDCIL) said in a statement.

A total of 1,600 MW capacity of PSPs will involve an investment of Rs 8,800 crore, THDCIL CMD R K Vishnoi said.

"The Bisanpura PSP will source water from the Gudha Dam, while the Rampura PSP will utilize water from the existing Bisalpur reservoir. This strategic approach ensures a reliable supply while minimizing environmental impact, allowing both projects to contribute significantly to sustainable energy solutions through efficient energy storage, thereby enhancing grid stability," he said.

The MoU was signed between THDCIL Director (Technical) Bhupender Gupta and Ajitabh Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Government of Rajasthan in the national capital on Tuesday in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

The CM conveyed his full support and cooperation to ensure the effective implementation and early completion of the projects, the company said.

From a single hydro project company in 1988, Rishikesh-based THDCIL on date has a portfolio of nine projects (hydro, thermal, wind and solar), with a total capacity of 4,351 MW. This includes 1,587 operational projects and 2,764 MW under-construction projects. PTI ABI DRR