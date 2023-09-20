The Derma Co crosses Rs 350 crore annual run rate

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The Derma Co, a skincare brand from Honasa Consumer Ltd, has achieved an annual run rate of Rs 350 crore in the June quarter, the company said.

Launched in 2020, The Derma Co achieved the milestone of Rs 30 crore in monthly revenue in just 41 months of its inception, outperforming Honasa's flagship brand Mamaearth, it said in a statement.

Honasa Consumer is gearing up for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) with plans to raise around Rs 400 crore.

The Derma Co makes products to address various skin- and hair-related issues.

Honasa Consumer Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO Varun Alagh said this was the second brand from the group to deploy the playbooks that were created from learnings from Mamaearth's journey.

"Through the incubation and scale-up phase, we realised that we have established repeatable playbooks that helped us reach milestones faster than Mamaearth," said Alagh. PTI KRH TRB TRB