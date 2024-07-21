'The Earnicorns': Book analyses success stories of four profitable unicorns

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Touted to be a compelling narrative, a new book titled "The Earnicorns" takes readers behind the scenes of four Indian powerhouse companies that have redefined success in the startup world.

The book, written by academic and veteran angel investor professor Dhruv Nath, analyses four market-leading and profitable unicorns -- Naukri.com, ZOHO, Zerodha and Dream11.

Published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI), it offers a deep dive into how these companies built unique corporate cultures that retained employees and earned customers unwavering trust, allowing them to run frugal, profitable businesses year after year.

"The Earnicorns" explores the journeys of the founders such as Sridhar Vembu of Zoho, who transformed rural Tamil Nadu by recruiting and training local talent; and Zerodha's Nithin Kamath, who built the world's largest trading platform by transaction volume while charging zero brokerage fees.

Additionally, the book delves into Dream11's unconventional stadium-like office, complete with a football field and astroturf flooring, and recounts how Sanjeev Bikhchandani launched Naukri.com from his father's servant quarters using second-hand computers and furniture.

"In a world fixated on unicorns that are constantly burning investor cash, 'The Earnicorns' is a wake-up call. These companies prove that profitability and hypergrowth aren't mutually exclusive. It's time we celebrate and learn from these leaders who dared to be different, and built profitable unicorns all the way from scratch," Nath said in a statement.

The book also provides a comparative analysis of the businesses – highlighting what is common across all four, and perhaps more important, what is different. For instance, the fact that Zerodha and Zoho never took any money from investors, whereas Dream11 took eight rounds of funding. And how all the respective founders believe that this was one of the best decisions they ever took.

"'The Earnicorns' is a fresh, original take on the world of startups and unicorns. I think this book has the potential to inspire, encourage, and spur entrepreneurs and those with startup aspirations," said Radhika Marwah, executive editor at PRHI. Nath's previously authored books include "Funding Your Start-up: And Other Nightmares" and "The DREAM Founder".

"The Earnicorns: Stories of Rare, Profitable Unicorns", priced at Rs 499, is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores.