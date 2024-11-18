The Good Glamm Group completes acquisition of The Moms Co

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Content-to-commerce company The Good Glamm Group on Monday announced completion of 100 per cent acquisition of The Moms Co.

The Good Glamm Group, in October 2021, acquired a majority stake in The Moms Co through a cash and stock deal, leading to partial exits for The Moms Co founders and full exits for investors like DSG Capital and Saama Capital.

The remaining shares held by the founders were fully acquired by The Good Glamm Group over the last two years, wrapping-up the 100 per cent acquisition, according to a release.

The latest announcement comes on the heels of the Group completing the Sirona transaction and its increases in shareholding in other portfolio brands Organic Harvest and Winkl.

According to the release, key functions of The Moms Co have been integrated into The Good Glamm Group's operations, over the past three years.

"After leading the business for a year post-acquisition, the founders stepped down from day-to-day roles last year, transitioning full control to Good Glamm Group's central teams. Since the acquisition, The Moms Co. has seen rapid growth, driven by the direct-to-consumer channel using Good Glamm Group's content-creator-commerce flywheel," the release added.

The brand has also expanded globally, retailing in Carrefour and Lulu in the UAE, and is now gearing up to enter additional markets.

Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder, The Good Glamm Group, said the journey of integrating The Moms Co into the broader The Good Glamm Group framework to scale the business across D2C, offline, and international markets has been incredible.

"The Moms Co is highly trusted for its proven efficacy among moms and babies. The brand experienced significant growth over the last two years and we aim to maintain this momentum by leveraging our content-to-commerce growth engine," Sanghvi said. PTI MBI HVA