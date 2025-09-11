The Hartford announces launch of Technology Center in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sept 11 (PTI) US-based insurance company, The Hartford, on Thursday announced the launch of its new technology center in the city.

This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s technology transformation journey and reinforces its commitment to innovation, agility and global talent development, the company said in a release.

The Hartford’s technology center will serve as a hub for engineering excellence, focusing on Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital transformation, and advanced technology development, it said.

The center will operate in a start-up-like environment, enabling rapid prototyping and experimentation across time zones. It will complement The Hartford’s existing US technology centers in Hartford, Connecticut; Chicago, Illinois; and Charlotte, North Carolina, and support the company’s broader innovation agenda, the release said.

“This is an exciting time at The Hartford as we accelerate our use of AI as the foundation of innovation in our products and processes,” said The Hartford’s Chief Information Officer Shekar Pannala.

The Hartford’s Chief Data, AI and Operations Officer Jeff Hawkins said: “We are advancing our digital, data analytics and AI capabilities to create customized, fast, reliable and more meaningful customer experiences.” The Hartford’s presence in India will offer exciting career opportunities for professionals with expertise in AI, data science, cloud architecture and digital engineering, the release added. PTI VVK VVK ROH