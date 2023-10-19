The Indian Garage Co launches ‘TIGC Street’, an exclusive uber cool street wear collection, targeting a 25–30% sales boost

Bengaluru, October 19, 2023: The Indian Garage Company, India's foremost homegrown direct-to-consumer (D2C) fast-fashion brand and a top-selling menswear label, has officially unveiled 'TIGC Street.' This latest addition to the brand's lineup epitomises sassiness and trendiness while making high-quality, stylish streetwear accessible to everyone, priced at under Rs 999.

The apparel market has witnessed a meteoric rise in popularity among Gen Z in the diverse landscape of India, spanning urban and rural areas. The market statistics reveal substantial financial stakes, with the overall market projected growth of 3.85% (2023-2028), resulting in a market volume of US$122.50 bn in 2028. The market size of men's apparel was worth 1.83 trillion Indian rupees in the financial year 2020 and is expected to increase to about three trillion Indian rupees in the financial year 2025. The women's apparel market in India is expected to grow by 4.08% (2023-2028), resulting in a market volume of US$59.70bn in 2028.

TIGC, being a leading fast fashion brand for Gen Z, had a GMV of INR 300 crore last fiscal year and a growth rate of 100% in the casual wear segment. The brand targets an ambitious GMV of INR 600 crore this fiscal year. Notably, the brand foresees that the streetwear collection will constitute a substantial 25 to 30% of its total sales in the upcoming season. This move positions TIGC as a key player in India's casual wear landscape.

With its finger on the pulse of urban culture, TIGC Street aspires to make a significant impact on the fashion scene by offering fashionable and versatile streetwear at budget-friendly prices.

From premium hoodies and graphic tees to stylish trousers and funky jeans, TIGC Street boasts an array of options to elevate the street style game for fashion enthusiasts.

The collection caters to a wide spectrum of tastes and preferences. Whether it's minimalist designs or eye-catching graphics, there's something for every fashion aficionado. TIGC Street is all about inclusive and accessible fashion, inspired by urban landscapes, graffiti art, and the vibrant street culture that defines our world, resonating with the rhythm of urban life.

Anant Tanted, Founder & CEO of The Indian Garage Company, commented, "We believe that fashion is a form of self-expression, and everyone should have the opportunity to express themselves through style. TIGC Street empowers individuals to confidently embrace the world of street fashion, making stylish choices that cater to the demands of Gen Z. The latest addition underscores TIGC's commitment to innovation and urban fashion. " Pinky Roy, Team Lead Design at TIGC, expressed excitement about the launch of TIGC Street, stating, "I'm thrilled to introduce our latest streetwear collection, a vibrant blend of colors, patterns, and textures that capture the raw energy and fearless spirit of the streets. It represents a fusion of vintage vibes and cutting-edge designs, with each piece telling a unique story. This streetwear collection offers the freshest trends for fashion-savvy Gen Z enthusiasts. The future of street fashion is influenced by a combination of cultural, technological, and societal factors." TIGC Street leaves no stone unturned in redefining street style. Whether you're strolling through city streets or making a statement on social media, TIGC's latest streetwear collection is the ultimate style companion.

The online platform offers a seamless and user-friendly shopping experience, allowing customers to effortlessly explore collections, select their favourite items, and have them delivered directly to their doorstep. To discover the latest collections and experience the TIGC Street Revolution in street fashion, visit [TIGC].

About The Indian Garage Company: Established in 2012 by Anant Tanted, The Indian Garage Company is a bootstrapped, asset-light, EBITDA-positive D2C firm that has grown into a 300-crore enterprise with a rapid growth trajectory. The brand is aiming to reach a GMV of 600 Crores in the current fiscal year, reflecting the brands dedication to provide top-notch casual fashion to their valued audience. Operating under the 'House of Brands' format, the company boasts two brands under its umbrella: TIGC (menswear) and FreeHand (womenswear).

As a company focused on Gen Z consumers, The Indian Garage Co. has evolved into a tech-enabled, digital-first firm, promising its customers access to global fashion trends at an unprecedented pace.

Due to the growing acceptance and popularity of TIGC products, the company intends to diversify its offerings and introduce additional categories under its umbrella.

