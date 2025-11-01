The Phoenix Mills Q2 profit rises 39 pc to Rs 304 cr

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The Phoenix Mills Ltd has posted a 39 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 303.99 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 218.09 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,146.21 crore in the July-September period of 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 955.06 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

The Phoenix Mills Ltd is mainly into the development of retail-led mixed use projects.

The company's developments are spread across retail, hospitality, commercial offices, and residential asset classes across major cities. PTI MJH HVA