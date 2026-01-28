The Phoenix Mills Q3 profit rises 4 pc to Rs 276 cr

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Realty firm The Phoenix Mills Ltd on Wednesday reported a 4 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 275.79 crore for the third quarter of this fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 264.76 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,168.47 crore in the October-December period of 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 1,005.52 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the first nine months of this fiscal, The Phoenix Mills' net profit rose to Rs 820.47 crore from Rs 715.40 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 3,299.19 crore in the April-December period of this fiscal from Rs 2,902.99 crore a year ago.

The Phoenix Mills mainly develops retail real estate projects. PTI MJH ANU ANU