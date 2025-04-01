The Ramco Cements disposes of Rs 455 cr non-core assets in FY25

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) The Ramco Cements disposed of assets worth Rs 455.03 crore in FY25 as part of its strategy of monetising non-core assets to repay debts, as against a target of about Rs 1,000 crore.

This includes gain of Rs 376 crore from disposal of shares held in other companies and Rs 79.03 crore from sale of lands owned by it, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

In November last year, The Ramco Cements informed about its proposal of disposal of non-core assets with a targeted value of about Rs 1,000 crore and using proceeds for paring debts.

The Ramco Cements in its December quarter results had said its net debt as on December 31, 2024 was Rs 4,616 crore.

During Q3FY25, it had reduced the debt to the extent of Rs 487 crore.

The Chennai-based company operates five integrated cement units spread across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Besides, it operates six grinding units located in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Odhisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Its total manufacturing capacity is 24 million tonne per annum (MTPA).

Shares of The Ramco Cements were trading at Rs 897.95 apiece, down 0.03 per cent, on BSE.