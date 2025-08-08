The Ramco Cements Q1 profit rises to Rs 181.58 crore

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The Ramco Cements Ltd has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 181.58 crore for the June quarter of FY26, helped by improvement in the cement prices and operational efficiencies.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 36.57 crore during the June quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing by The Ramco Cements on Thursday. Its revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 2,074 crore in the June quarter of FY26, from Rs 2,093.55 crore in the same period last fiscal.

"During Q1 FY26, the cement sale volume is 4 million tonnes, compared to 4.29 million tonnes in Q1 FY25, with a de-growth of 7 per cent in view of weak demand due to early monsoon rains in Kerala. In eastern markets, many infra projects nearing completion amid unseasonal rains have dampened the demand," the company said in its earnings statement.

Consequently, the cement capacity utilisation for the Q1FY26 is at 68 per cent as against 77 per cent during the previous corresponding period, it said.

"EBIDTA for Q1 FY26 is Rs 404 crore as against Rs 328 crore during Q1 FY25 with growth of 23 per cent in view of improvement in cement prices," it said.

Total expenses of The Ramco Cements in the June quarter were down 4.3 per cent at Rs 1,965.13 crore.

The Ramco Cements' total income, which includes other income, was also down 1 per cent in the June quarter to Rs 2,080 crore.

Over the Capex, The Ramco Cements said it "plans to achieve cement capacity of 30 MTPA by Mar 26 with the commissioning of 2nd line in Kolimigundla along with de-bottlenecking of existing facilities and adding grinding capacities in existing locations with nominal capex." Shares of The Ramco Cements Ltd on Friday were trading at Rs 1,064.35 on BSE in the morning trade, down 6.32 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH DR DR