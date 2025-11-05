The Ramco Cements Q2 net profit jumps three-fold to Rs 78 cr

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) The Ramco Cements on Wednesday reported a three-fold surge in its consolidated net profit to Rs 77.88 crore for the September quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 25.77 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing by The Ramco Cements.

Its revenue from operations grew 9.52 per cent to Rs 2,238.74 crore in the September quarter of FY26. It was Rs 2,044.13 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

During Q2 FY26, the cement sales volume remained flat at 4.40 million tonnes, the company said in an earnings statement.

"The lack of volume growth is due to early monsoon/excess rainfall and run-up to rationalisation of GST rates," it added.

The cement capacity utilisation for Q2 FY26 was at 71 per cent against 75 per cent during Q2 FY25.

"The reason for the reduction in cement capacity utilisation during Q2 FY26 is due to additional capacities aggregating to 1.3 MTPA created by way of de-bottlenecking during H2 FY25," it said.

Total expenses of The Ramco Cements in the September quarter increased 6.23 per cent to Rs 2,145.45 crore.

Its total income, which includes other income, rose 9.3 per cent to Rs 2,245.28 crore in the September quarter.

Over the capex, The Ramco Cements said it "plans to achieve cement capacity of 30 MTPA by March 2026 with the commissioning of the second line in Kolimigundla, along with de-bottlenecking of existing facilities and adding grinding capacities in existing locations with nominal capex". PTI KRH KRH BAL BAL