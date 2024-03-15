The sixth edition of Godrej L’Affaire to celebrate ‘All Things Goodness’

Mumbai: Godrej L’Affaire, a curated experiential luxury lifestyle platform by Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies (GILAC), announced that more than 30 brands have collaborated with the platform for its sixth edition. Slated for Friday, March 29, 2024, at the brand’s headquarters in Vikhroli, Mumbai, Godrej L’Affaire will be celebrating ‘All Things Goodness’ at the soiree.

Advertisment

Godrej L’Affaire is a brand-agnostic-owned media platform in the lifestyle space. With HSBC India, one of India’s leading financial services groups, collaborating for the sixth edition, an evening soiree will unfold with a three-pronged mission of crafting hyper-immersive experiences, building a community of lifestyle aficionados, and weaving a robust digital safe narrative for all the participating brands.

Speaking about the sixth edition of Godrej L’Affaire, Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer, GILAC said, ”Creating personalized, immersive and authentic experiences for consumers in today’s ever-evolving world is imperative for any brand. Godrej L’Affaire was launched to provide these opportunities for our in-house brands as well as external non-competing brands in the lifestyle space. Our objective has been to create a community of lifestyle aficionados and drive meaningful conversations around the lifestyle space.”

She further added, “Our theme for this year is Goodness and we aim to underscore the significance of deliberate good choices that minimise negative impact and contribute positively to society. We are extremely excited to make Godrej L’Affaire 2024 an unforgettable affair.”

Advertisment

Commenting on its collaboration with Godrej L’Affaire 2024, Arkaprava ‘Arko’ Ray, Head – of Marketing Strategy, HSBC India said, “As the world’s local bank, we at HSBC passionately believe in creating meaningful conversations for nurturing relationships and building trusts with our customers. With Godrej L’Affaire also working towards creating a lifestyle community, we found a perfect synergy in providing our consumers with an experiential experience through the event. We are excited to collaborate with Godrej L’Affaire and look forward to an amazing evening.”

Aligned to the guiding concept – ‘All Things Goodness,’ the event is thoughtfully mapped across eight zones aptly spelling out L’Affaire – Lifestyle, Awareness, Fashion, Flavour, Artistry, Innovation, Rejuvenation, and Environment.

The event will witness the announcement of the top 25 content creators chosen through the premier influencer hunt Godrej L'Affaire Select. This program has scouted a pool of over 10,000 participants spanning 200 cities, towns, and villages across India. Mentored by internet sensation Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as Beer Biceps, the winners will be honoured and welcomed into the exclusive Godrej L'Affaire Select creators' group.