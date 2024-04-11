The Taste Company launches products in UAE

Hyderabad, Apr 11 (PTI) Hyderabad-based The Taste Company, which is into the ready-to-eat food segment, on Thursday announced it has forayed into the overseas markets by launching its products in the UAE.

Advertisment

The company is also gearing up to expand its operations to the UK, the US and Singapore, a release said here.

Currently, The Taste Company makes 18 products that comprise five breakfast varieties, seven types of vegetarian meal and six non-vegetarian meal varieties, it said.

At present, six Indian airlines are offering The Taste Company products to their passengers, it added.

Advertisment

The Taste Company has set up a plant near Hyderabad with an investment of Rs 34 crore.

"We are selling only online through e-commerce platforms besides our own portal. We make products on demand based on suggestions and feedback from customers," said Anil Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO, The Taste Company.

At present, the company has 120 employees, the release added. PTI VVK VVK SS