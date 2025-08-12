The Wealth Company targets to onboard 1,000 women MF distributors in smaller towns by FY26

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The Wealth Company Mutual Fund has launched the MF DIDI initiative to empower educated but economically inactive women in Tier II and III cities to become mutual fund distributors, targeting 1,000 certified MF DIDIs by FY26 and 5,000 within three years.

The MF DIDI (Mutual Fund Distributor in Desi India) programme will be implemented at the grassroot level with women self-help groups, leveraging community-based governance to identify, engage, and support capable women from local communities.

Importantly, once certified, these women will be free to sell any mutual fund scheme -- not just those from The Wealth Company-- giving them greater earning potential and helping deepen financial inclusion.

"The initiative is an industry-first sponsored training programme aimed at empowering graduate women across Tier II and Tier III regions of India to become mutual fund distributors," the mutual fund house said in a statement on Tuesday.

The initiative is aligned with NISM certification norms, and will deliver structured training on the fundamentals of mutual funds, how compounding works, investor awareness, and ethical distribution practices. PTI SP ANU