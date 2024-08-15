There is a need to transform agriculture sector: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed the need to transform the agricultural sector and said the government is making comprehensive efforts to make the lives of farmers better.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day, he also expressed concerns on deterioration in soil health due to use chemical fertilisers.

He said the government has launched programmes to encourage natural farming, and budget allocations too have been increased to promote such farm practices.

Modi expressed confidence that India can become the organic food basket of the world.

"It is very important to transform our agriculture system. This is the need of the hour," he said.

Modi said his government was providing all help to farmers to adopt modern practices.

Easy loans for purchase of drones he cited as one such measure. PTI MJH NKD NKD VN VN