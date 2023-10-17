Thermax appoints Shyamak R Tata as additional, non-executive – independent director

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Energy and environment solutions providers Thermax Ltd on Tuesday announced the appointment of Shyamak R Tata as an additional, non-executive – independent director of the company.

Tata has been appointed for a period of five years effective October 17, 2023 up to October 16, 2028, Thermax Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

"The Board of Directors of the company has approved the appointment of Shyamak R Tata as an Additional, Non-Executive – Independent Director for a period of five consecutive years effective October 17, 2023 to October 16, 2028 (both days inclusive)," the company said.

However, the Board's decision is subject to approval of the shareholders of the company, the filing said.

Tata is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). He was the Chairperson of Deloitte India from 2019 to 2021 and has over 35 years of experience serving large Indian and multinational companies.

Tata has led the Audit & Assurance (A&A) practice of Deloitte India from 2015 to 2019.

Tata has been a committee member with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on financial reporting, and on governance. He was the Chairperson of CII's Financial Reporting Committee for two years till 2021-22. PTI ABI HVA