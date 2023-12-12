Thermax arm bags Rs 500 crore order for setting up 5 bio-CNG plants

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Thermax on Tuesday said its arm has bagged an order worth more than Rs 500 crore from a leading energy conglomerate to set up five bio-CNG plants across the country.

These plants will be set up in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

The announcement was made at four-day-long Thermax Fest in Pune, which began on Tuesday, according to a statement.

The company, through one of its subsidiaries, has secured orders worth more than Rs 500 crore from a leading energy conglomerate for setting up five bio-CNG plants across India, it stated.

Details about the conglomerate were not disclosed.

With the capacity to produce 110 Tonnes Per Day of bio-CNG, these plants will utilise local feedstock exceeding 1,000 TPD, which includes rice straw, napier grass, cane trash and soya trash.

The bio-CNG generated from these plants will be employed for commercial and captive use by the customer.

This is part of Thermax's broader initiative to introduce solutions around biochemicals and bioenergy.

Thermax is the largest provider of biomass-based green energy solutions for fuel flexibility. It has also invested in a biomass-sourcing supply chain for captive consumption to ensure a consistent biomass fuel supply.

"Thermax Fest is a confluence that showcases some of these technologies and cutting-edge solutions that can help industries meet their climate commitments," the company's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashish Bhandari said in the statement.

Another initiative aligned towards clean energy is the installation of 1 GW of hybrid renewable energy solutions by FY 2027. These will be intra-state and inter-state projects.

Currently, the company manages an operational portfolio of 140 MWp, with an additional 145 MWp under construction, over 300 MW in development, and 400 MW in the pipeline.

Further, Thermax aims to develop gasification plants with carbon capture capabilities to process coal ranging from 100 to 500 TPD. PTI KKS SHW RAM