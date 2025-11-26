Thermax bags Rs 580 crore order in West Africa

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Thermax Ltd, an engineering company which provides energy and environment solutions, on Wednesday announced bagging an order worth over Rs 580 crore from West African conglomerate Dangote Industries.

Thermax said it has secured the order through its wholly-owned subsidiary Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions Limited (TBWES).

The order is for supply of utility boilers and associated systems from Dangote Industries for their refinery and petrochemical complex in Nigeria, the company said in a statement.

The order values over Rs 580 crore.

This order includes four units of high-pressure utility boilers, along with allied auxiliaries, to be designed and manufactured by TBWES.

The scope of supply covers project management, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, supply of plug-and-play boiler modules, and supervision of construction and commissioning.

Thermax's association with Dangote Industries spans several years. In 2017, Thermax secured a contract valued at approximately USD 157 million.

"We are glad to receive this order from Dangote Industries, supporting its aspiration to advance Africa's energy independence and energy security. The order reflects Dangote's trust in our expertise, quality standards, and ability to execute complex projects," Ashish Bhandari, MD & CEO, Thermax, said. PTI ABI HVA