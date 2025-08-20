Thermax completes 23 pc stake purchase in TBSPL

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Thermax Ltd. on Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of a 23.03 per cent stake in Thermax Bioenergy Solutions Private Limited (TBSPL).

Post stake acquisition, TBSPL has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, Thermax said in an exchange filing.

Last week, Thermax said it "has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Everenviro Resource Management for the acquisition of 23.03 per cent equity stake in TBSPL, a subsidiary of the company".

The company did not disclose any financial details of the deal. Pune-based Thermax is a leading energy and environment solutions provider. PTI ABI ABI MR