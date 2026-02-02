Thermax net profit more than doubles to over Rs 209 cr

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Thermax Ltd on Monday posted an over two-fold rise in net profit to Rs 209.77 crore in the December quarter, helped by higher income.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 90.46 crore in the October-December period of preceding 2024-25 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 2,697.41 crore from Rs 2,560.23 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The board also approved the incorporation of a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the company in Dubai, through Thermax Engineering Singapore Pte Ltd. Thermax provides energy and environment solutions. PTI ABI ABI MR