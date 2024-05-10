Thermax net profit rises 20 pc to Rs 188 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Thermax Ltd on Friday reported an over 20 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 188 crore in the March 2024 quarter on the back of higher revenues.

Advertisment

It had posted a profit after tax of Rs 156 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal year, the company said in a statement.

Its consolidated income during the quarter under review also rose to Rs 2,818.93 crore from Rs 2,368.31 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The order booking for the quarter was 2 per cent higher at Rs 2,309 crore as compared to Rs 2,254 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 12 per share for 2023-24. The proposal is subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Thermax is a leading energy and environment solutions provider. PTI ABI SGC HVA