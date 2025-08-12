Thermax partners with Norwegian company HydrogenPro

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Homegrown Thermax Ltd has partnered with Norway-based HydrogenPro to supply, install and commission alkaline electrolysers systems in India.

In a statement, Thermax said it will also provide after-sales services of alkaline electrolyser systems based on HydrogenPro's technology.

An alkaline electrolysis system helps produce green hydrogen by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen through the use of direct current power.

As part of the technology licensing and agreement for supply of stacks, including any future upgrades and technical support from HydrogenPro, Thermax said, "It will have exclusive rights in India for the supply, installation, commissioning, and after-sales services of alkaline electrolyser systems based on HydrogenPro’s technology, which will be effective immediately and available for deployment in ongoing Indian green hydrogen projects".

Thermax will engineer and manufacture key systems and balance-of-plant components of the electrolyser for integration with stacks through a comprehensive technology transfer.

Later in a video interaction, Thermax MD and CEO Ashish Bhandari said, "Our association with HydrogenPro marks an important step in expanding our green hydrogen portfolio".

The collaboration enables Thermax to offer market-ready alkaline technology-based solutions for deployment across industries in India.

By combining HydrogenPro’s proven technology, integrated, localised, state-of-the-art alkaline electrolyser solutions will be delivered with complete lifecycle support, he said.

When asked about potential in India's hydrogen market, HydrogenPro CEO Jarle Dragvik said, "India, with its strong development in renewable energy, is one of the fastest-growing hydrogen markets. The partnership with Thermax provides us with an important entry into the country and a solid market foothold".

Pune-based Thermax is a leading energy and environment solutions provider.