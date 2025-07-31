Thermax Q1 net up nearly 39 pc to Rs 151 cr

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Thermax on Thursday posted nearly 39 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 151 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 109 crore a year ago, mainly due to lower expenses.

The company recorded a consolidated operating revenue of Rs 2,150 crore in the first quarter of FY 2025-26, a 2 per cent decrease as compared to Rs 2,184 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, partly due to delayed customer clearance and execution challenges, a company statement said.

Total expenses dipped to Rs 2004.16 crore in the quarter from Rs 2106.77 crore in the same period a year ago.

The current quarter's operating income includes an accrual of Rs 56 crore as income towards the incentive receivable under the Packaged Incentive Scheme (PSI), 2007, from the government of Maharashtra.

In comparison, the previous period's other income included Rs 27 crore received as interest on an income tax refund.

As of June 30, 2025, the order balance for the quarter was Rs 11,376 crore up 7 per cent, from the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The order book for the quarter stood at Rs 2,748 crore, up 7 per cent, from Rs 2,569 crore a year-ago.

On a standalone basis, Thermax posted an operating revenue of Rs 1,183 crore during the quarter, a 10 per cent reduction as compared to Rs 1,311 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The profit after tax for the quarter stood at Rs 46 crore, down 47 per cent, mainly due to lower revenue.

The order booking for the quarter was higher by 20 per cent at Rs 1,752 crore, as compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Order balance on June 30, 2025, stood at Rs 6,477 crore, up by 2 per cent.

Thermax is a leading company in the energy and environment and a trusted partner in energy transition. Its extensive portfolio includes clean air, clean energy, clean water and chemical solutions. PTI KKS DRR