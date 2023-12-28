Advertisment
#Business

Thermax sells industrial plot in Chinchwad industrial area in Pune for Rs 135.66 cr

NewsDrum Desk
28 Dec 2023
New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Thermax on Thursday said it has sold an industrial plot in Chinchwad industrial area in Pune for Rs 135.66 crore to a third party who is not a promoter of the company.

"The buyer(s) are third-party who do not belong to the promoter/ promoter group/ group companies and the transaction does not fall under the ambit of related party transactions," according to a regulatory filing.

The company has completed transfer of leasehold rights of vacant plot situated at MIDC Industrial Area Chinchwad, Pune admeasuring 57,482 square metres for a consideration of Rs 135.66 crore.

None of the promoters, directors, key managerial persons and/or their relative(s) are interested whether directly / indirectly in this matter, it added. PTI KKS DRR

