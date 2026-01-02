Think big, do less, execute flawlessly: Mahindra Group CEO & MD to colleagues

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Mahindra Group CEO and Managing Director Anish Shah has asked employees of the diversified conglomerate to 'think big, do less and execute flawlessly', as they look forward to 2026 with confidence, collaborative mindset, agility and boldness.

In his new year address to employees of the homegrown farm equipment-to-aerostructures group, Shah reiterated the need to stay rooted in the group's values even as it continues to rise.

"We look forward to 2026 with confidence. We will be collaborative, agile, and bold... working as one team to live our purpose and achieve our potential. Think big. Do less. Execute flawlessly. And, most importantly, enjoy the journey," Shah wrote.

Referring to the analogy of a banyan tree representing the Mahindra Group developed by Chairman Anand Mahindra at the Board offsite and AGM in 2014, Shah said, "A banyan tree nurtures, it touches lives, it creates value. Over many years, we have soared higher than ever. Just like the banyan tree, even as we rise, we must stay rooted in our values while building new trunks that will one day stand tall and reach out to the sky." Similar to a banyan tree, he said, "We are timeless, expansive, and continuously growing. Every trunk is a large business, and from every root, a new business rises that becomes a trunk over time -- all moving as one." Reflecting on 2025, he said the group faced "unprecedented level of uncertainty", but credited his colleagues for taking it in stride and helping stay on track.

"We've lived up to our mantra from the past few decades, 'When the going gets tough, Mahindra gets going', and each of our businesses has delivered strong results... once again," Shah said.

Asking the employees to reaffirm the group's commitment to "our purpose and our values", he said, adding, "This represents who we are, not just as an organisation, but as leaders, as people. It is not just about what we achieve, it is more important how we achieve it."