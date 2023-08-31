Think tank CEEW, USAID working to build community practices for cleaner air in India

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Think tank CEEW on Thursday said it is working with US-based development agency USAID to build community practices for cleaner air in India.

The practices include meeting self-help groups to ensure increased LPG cylinder refills, monitoring and fighting air pollution at construction sites, designing new prototypes for efficient boilers for small and medium industries.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the India-based Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) hosted a dialogue on 'Cleaner Air and Better Health (CABH)' in the national capital on Thursday to discuss the approach needed to tackle the air pollution.

USAID-India Mission Director Veena Reddy and CEEW CEO Arunabha Ghosh attended the event. PTI ABI TRB MR