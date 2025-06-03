Thinkink Picturez appoints Chetan Chauhan as CEO to spearhead regional expansion

Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) Media and entertainment company Thinkink Picturez on Tuesday announced the appointment of Chetan Chauhan as new Chief Executive Officer as it seeks to expand into regional cinema.

Chauhan brings with him nearly 29 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, the company said in a statement.

He has held senior leadership roles at The Times of India Group (BCCL), Mid-Day, Reliance, and Pantaloons, it added.

The company is making strategic inroads into regional cinema, with plans to produce content in Gujarati, Marathi, and other Indian languages, Thinkink said.

Thinkink Picturez is focusing on regional content and small-town narratives and Chauhan, who is recognized as an influential figure in the Gujarati film industry, is expected to unlock new alliances and business opportunities for the company, it added.